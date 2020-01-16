Major Airports in Pakistan Are Getting Modern Deluxe Lounges

Outdoor One has expanded its deluxe lounges nationwide along with the numerous benefits and privileges for premium flyers at The Majestic lounge.

The services are provided to international flyers at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad airports while the lounge is accessible to domestic travelers from Karachi and Lahore. An additional service of Fast Track immigration and security is offered at the Jinnah International Airport.

Among other privileges, the Majestic Lounge also offers an exclusive cigar lounge, high-quality food service provided by top tier eateries, luxurious seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, a selection of hot and cold beverages, flight information and services, mobile phone and laptop charging stations, and several other modern amenities.

Sharing his thoughts about this expansion, Khurram Zafar, CEO Outdoor One said,

We are delighted to be able to expand our services for flyers across the major cities of the country. Majestic Lounge was conceptualised keeping in mind the elite flyers of Pakistan, and we now look forward to hosting the same from Lahore and Islamabad as well. The best services in every aspect are ensured for the guests that visit our lounge, thereby providing the perfect start to their journey ahead.

The Fast Track services are an excellent opportunity to make the most of one’s time at the airport, as these comprise of hand baggage trolleys on request, a complimentary welcome drink and Porter service, free golf cart service on request and a dedicated one-to-one service.