Misbah Will Face Repercussions If Pakistan Lose to Bangladesh: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar claims that along with Misbah-ul-Haq, the entire team management will be in hot waters if Pakistan loses against Bangladesh.

Pakistan cricket team will face Bangladesh on their home soil at the end of this month in T20Is, Tests, and a one-off ODI match.

Labeling the series as ‘extremely difficult’, Akhtar claimed that Pakistan cannot lose to them at any cost.

This will be a hard series for Pakistan. They cannot afford to lose against them in the series. A loss would create big question marks over the entire team structure. Pakistan need to be well prepared for the series.

Pakistan cricket team had a rather poor year in 2019 where they failed to perform in any format. The number 1 T20I ranked team only managed to win 1 game out of their 10.

Previously, Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka on home soil and lost all three matches. This put the management under extreme pressure and losing to Bangladesh would be fatal for the morale of the team.

The series against Bangladesh will be a split-series, where 3-T20Is and one Test match will be played prior to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) whereas one-off ODI and the 2nd Test match will be played afterward.

