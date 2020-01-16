Pakistan Army Appoints New DG ISPR to Replace Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor

Pakistan Army’s Major General Babar Iftikhar has been appointed as the new Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), replacing Major General Asif Ghafoor, sources have claimed.

Asif Ghafoor was appointed DG ISPR back in 2016 and upon finishing his tenure as head of the military’s information wing, he has now been posted as GOC 40th Infantry Division in Okara.

No official confirmation about the change at the highest level has come yet, however, ISPR is expected to make the announcement in the evening.

Reports are claiming that Major General Asif Ghafoor is due to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and has finished his term as the Director-General of the media wing of Pakistan Army.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.