Suleman Khan Becomes Pakistan’s Superhero After Saving Over 100 People

We have all seen superheroes taking stranded people to safety with their powers, however, Pakistanis have found their own superhero in Suleman Khan, who rescued more than 100 people stuck in the snow without any help from the authorities.

It is worth mentioning that more than 100 people have died in different incidents, especially due to extreme weather in recent days across the country.

Hailing from Kuchlak in Balochistan, Suleman took out his Land Cruiser to help cold-stricken passengers on Quetta-Zhob highway after the recent spell of heavy snowfall in the province.

The extreme weather had left the people suffering when the 30-year-old hero drove them to his home, offering food and shelter. He also dragged a number of cars out of the snow during the last three days, taking them to safety.

Not just this, he helped people get fuel and even paid for it from his own pocket. Suleman “tried to give priority to pregnant women, heart patients, and small children” when he left his comfortable home to save lives.

I did everything for the will of God. I saw that people who were stuck by the avalanche and had I not helped them, they probably wouldn’t have returned alive. I had been trying to help them since 2 pm, however officials arrived around 12 am.

Heroes definitely exist and the world would be a better place if more people were willing to sacrifice their comfort for humanitarian purposes.

What are your thoughts on Suleman Khan’s efforts to save people from dying? Let us know in the comments section.