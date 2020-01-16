These Pakistani Players Were a Part of ICC ODI Teams of the Year Since 2005

The International Cricket Council (ICC) releases its teams of the year at the end of every year. The only Pakistani in ICC ODI team of the year for 2019 is Babar Azam for his stellar run with the bat, having scored 1,092 runs at a hefty average of well over 60.

Expressing his delight over the selection, Babar felt proud to be part of a team that included some of his favorites in the game.

I am thankful to the ICC and its jury for recognizing my achievements with the bat in 2019 and considering me worthy of a place in the side that includes some of my favorite cricketers who entertained the fans throughout the year with their outstanding performances.

Babar also made it to the list in 2017, alongside Hasan Ali, as both youngsters played a pivotal role in the team’s overall success.

ALSO READ

ICC Annual Awards: Babar Azam Makes It to ICC ODI Team of the Year

Three players, including Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal and Babar Azam, have been awarded the ICC ODI team of the year cap on two separate occasions. Others, such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, and Hasan Ali have also got the honor of being selected in the best team of the year.

Below are the Pakistani cricketers who were included in ICC’s ODI teams of the year since 2005:

Year Cricketer 2005 Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan 2009 Umar Gul 2011 Umar Gul 2012 Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal 2013 Saeed Ajmal 2014 Mohammad Hafeez 2017 Babar Azam, Hasan Ali 2019 Babar Azam

ICC’s annual teams are picked by panelists from all Test-playing nations. From 2011 to 2014, Pakistani bowlers ruled the ICC rankings which is why players like Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, and Shahid Afridi were included in the ICC teams.