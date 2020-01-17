DigiSkills is Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for Batch 6

Digiskills.pk is now allowing enrollments for batch 6 starting 13th January 2020. This is a chance for youngsters to improve their skills and start earning for a better future. The courses are scheduled to commence from 17th February 2020 and training would be given for 3 months.

DigiSkills.pk is Pakistan’s largest online training program, developed and run through Ignite, under the ambit of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom. Up till now more than 650,000 people have benefitted from this opportunity, and have started earning a decent living for themselves. The skills imparted by this program are the essential requirements to thrive in the digital world.

The online courses offered under this program include Freelancing, E-Commerce Management, Digital Literacy, Digital Marketing, AutoCAD, WordPress, Creative Writing, QuickBooks, Graphic Design and Search Engine Optimization; all of which are completely free, and can be availed by anyone from anywhere. And the best part about this is that all courses are government certified and verifiable by issuing authority.

Visit www.digiskills.pk to reserve your seat.