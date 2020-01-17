Hafeez’s Bowling Action Test to be Conducted at a Pakistani University

The career of former Pakistani captain Mohammad Hafeez has hindered due to issues with his bowling action.

However, the 39-year-old is expected to undergo another bowling test which will be held at International Cricket Council (ICC) approved bio-mechanic lab at LUMS, Lahore.

Hafeez’s latest ban came during his season with Middlesex in the T20 Blast where he was reported by the umpires following the match against Somerset in August of 2019.

The English Cricket Board’s (ECB) Bowling Review Group sent Hafeez a complete breakdown, to which he responded:

I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action. Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realizing the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings. As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for independent analysis at an ICC-accredited center so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events.

Following this, ECB also released a statement:

The player has been advised to correct his action. Once this has occurred the player may request a re-assessment of his action. Until he is able to pass an independent reassessment of his action the player is not eligible to bowl in ECB competitions.

Mohammad Hafeez has taken 139, 54, and 53 wickets in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is respectively. However, since his ban, the bowler has fallen out of favor with the selectors as well.

Hafeez has been recalled by Misbah-ul-Haq for the upcoming series against Bangladesh and it remains to be seen if the player is given an opportunity to bowl or not.