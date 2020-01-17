Here’s All You Need to Know About New DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar

Posted 11 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan Army has appointed Major General Babar Iftikhar as the new Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The head of Military Intelligence has also been changed with Major General Azhar Waqas replacing Major General Sarfraz Ali, who will now be the new Inspector General of the Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan.

Army’s new spokesperson has replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor, who was and still is one of Pakistan’s favorite personalities right now, all thanks to his role post-Pulwama incident. He has now been transferred to command the 40th Infantry Division in Okara in place of Major General Azhar Waqas.

The nation is hoping that Major General Babar Iftikhar will continue the good work especially in the era of 5th-gen hybrid warfare.

All You Need to Know About Major General Babar Iftikhar

Commissioned in 6 Lancers in March 1990, Major General Babar Iftikhar was previously commanding the 1st Armoured Division in Multan. The decorated officer is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, and Royal Command and Staff College, Jordan.

He also played a major role in the success of the Pakistan Army’s fight against militants in Operation Zarb-e-Azb where he served as the commander of an infantry brigade in North Waziristan.

“Major General Babar Iftikhar has also served as Chief of Staff at the Corps Headquarters”, ISPR’s statement read.

In addition to command and staff experience, he is a vastly experienced instructor having instructed at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul and NDU.

Pakistanis Welcoming the New DG ISPR

Twitter is bursting with best wishes and messages of love for the incoming DG ISPR. Let’s have a look at what people are saying:

People won’t forget Major General Asif Ghafoor easily.

Oh, and this.

Others are expecting new DG ISPR to continue trolling the enemy, although that’s not his job.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


