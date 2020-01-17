Here’s All You Need to Know About New DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan Army has appointed Major General Babar Iftikhar as the new Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The head of Military Intelligence has also been changed with Major General Azhar Waqas replacing Major General Sarfraz Ali, who will now be the new Inspector General of the Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan.

Army’s new spokesperson has replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor, who was and still is one of Pakistan’s favorite personalities right now, all thanks to his role post-Pulwama incident. He has now been transferred to command the 40th Infantry Division in Okara in place of Major General Azhar Waqas.

The nation is hoping that Major General Babar Iftikhar will continue the good work especially in the era of 5th-gen hybrid warfare.

All You Need to Know About Major General Babar Iftikhar

Commissioned in 6 Lancers in March 1990, Major General Babar Iftikhar was previously commanding the 1st Armoured Division in Multan. The decorated officer is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, and Royal Command and Staff College, Jordan.

He also played a major role in the success of the Pakistan Army’s fight against militants in Operation Zarb-e-Azb where he served as the commander of an infantry brigade in North Waziristan.

“Major General Babar Iftikhar has also served as Chief of Staff at the Corps Headquarters”, ISPR’s statement read.

In addition to command and staff experience, he is a vastly experienced instructor having instructed at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul and NDU.

Pakistanis Welcoming the New DG ISPR

Twitter is bursting with best wishes and messages of love for the incoming DG ISPR. Let’s have a look at what people are saying:

Welcome to the Club Sir

A hardcore professional , Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar will be a new nightmare to the enemy in Grey Zone Conflict of Hybrid Warfare

We are confident enough he will maintain the legacy of Ex DG ISPR , Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor #LonglivePakistan pic.twitter.com/XE1Y7orotZ — Riz Khan (@ToxicTruths83) January 16, 2020

#AsifGhafoorPakistansPride Sir Gen. Asif Ghafoor, we will really miss you lot. You did your best and hope for better from New Maj Babar Iftikhar pic.twitter.com/2cgUfiRB8F — Jaweria Noor 🇵🇰 (@JaweriaNoor0) January 16, 2020

The Latest Nightmare For Liberal Mafia, The Enemies of Pakistan

Ladies & Gentlemen Meet The New DG ISPR , Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar Who Is Well Known For His Discipline & Professionalism …#WeSaluteAsifGhafoor pic.twitter.com/7KWqbb9uC6 — Samar🇵🇰 (@samrina12345) January 16, 2020

Maj Babar Iftikhar has also served as an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and at the NDU.#WeSaluteAsifGhafoor pic.twitter.com/QxqzMeTNb8 — Sabir Abbasi 🇵🇰 (@SabirAbbasiAJK) January 16, 2020

Warm Welcome to Maj. General #BabarIftikhar as new DG ISPR.

A person highly regarded in ranks. Great Professional.#DGISPR 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3GTtrxk16K — Saniakhan (@saniakhan18pk) January 16, 2020

#AsifGhafoor has been replaced by Major General #BabarIftikhar as the new DG ISPR by Pak Army. Best wishes for both.♥️ pic.twitter.com/izDkVKcpfc — bol_Jaddy (@call_me_pathan) January 16, 2020

People won’t forget Major General Asif Ghafoor easily.

Got news of replacement of Asif Ghafoor by Maj. General Babar Iftikhar as DGISPR

If this news is true then " Asif Ghafoor's period as #DGISPR will be remembered as golden period in history of ISPR"❤️❤️ Sir @peaceforchange you have served nation remarkably ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CAz5VLXb28 — Shehroz Chang Baloch (@shehroz_chang01) January 16, 2020

Winner of fifth generation warfare. Hero of hearts. It's easy to replace you, but it's very difficult to be like you.

The surprise ✈ and tea☕ both were fantastic on fab 27 😜 Warm Welcome to Maj. General Babar Iftikhar as new DG ISPR#WeSaluteAsifGhafoor pic.twitter.com/BOw9eV83OD — huda (@Magicpizza92) January 16, 2020

Oh, and this.

37 fake accounts with the name of Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar already on Twitter in just few hours, few accounts already crossed 10k followers. We are the best 🇵🇰😂 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 16, 2020

Others are expecting new DG ISPR to continue trolling the enemy, although that’s not his job.

Asif ghafoor was best trolling material hope babar iftikhar will continue trolling enemies #DGISPR pic.twitter.com/lLywGDMuGk — Faraz Farooqi (@farooqihere) January 16, 2020

