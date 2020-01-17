Mohammad Amir Takes on Shoaib Malik in the Final of BPL

Following a remarkable season, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is coming to an end with its final to played today between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals.

Mohammad Amir (Khulna Tigers) will take Shoaib Malik (Rajshahi Royals) in the mega-event final. The match will feature plenty of other Pakistani players as well, who have played a vital role during the tournament.

Amir will be accompanied by Aamer Yamin for the Tigers whereas Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Irfan will feature for the Royals.

The final of the BPL will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Khulna Tigers:

Mohammad Amir created history in the BPL when he took 6 wickets in a match. He has taken 18 wickets from 12 matches with an economy rate of 6.90, which is the best of all the top-five bowlers of the tournament.

Rajshahi Royals:

Shoaib Malik is Royals’ best batsman of the tournament. He has scored 446 runs in 14 matches at an average of 40.54. He has also contributed with the ball.

