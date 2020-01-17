Revealed: These Were the Best Selling Cars in Pakistan in 2019

The year 2019 was not a pleasant one for the auto industry in Pakistan; constant price hikes, manufacturers finding difficult to find new customers, and lack of options for customers all played a huge role.

However, the worst shift came when the government introduced the Federal Excise Duty (FED) and other additional duties, which further increased the prices of the vehicles in Pakistan.

Despite the price of rupee stabilizing against the US Dollar later in 2019, the car manufacturers did not revise the prices to make up for the losses incurred in the first quarter.

Having struggled alongside other competitors, Toyota Corolla still made it to the top with 40,142 units sold during the year 2019.

Here is the complete breakdown of the most cars sold by each manufacturer in 2019:

Manufacturer Model Units Sold in 2019 Toyota Corolla 40,512 Honda Civic and City 24,321 Suzuki Alto 23,658 Suzuki Wagon R 21,079 Suzuki Cultus 18,615 Suzuki Ravi 13,690 Suzuki Bolan 12,287 Toyota Hilux 4,523 Honda BR-V 3,778 Suzuki Swift 3,677 Toyota Fortuner 1,908 Isuzu D-Max 664

Honda’s Civic and City have always performed well in terms of sales each year but this time around, it was also a slow year for them compared to their standards.

Launched after the 6-month mark, Suzuki’s 660cc Alto performed exceptionally well. The car replaced Suzuki Mehran and comfortably stood as probably the only viable option in the small-car market. All of its 23,568 sales came during Jul-Dec period.

Wagon R, which made millions in sales the previous year, suffered a staggering 72% decline. This was primarily due to the saturation of the market and the introduction of Alto as well.

Hopefully, 2020 will prove to be a better performing year for the auto industry, granted if the government revises its policy to make the purchase of new cars more affordable for the consumers once again.