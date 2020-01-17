SCO Announces Special Packages for Landsliding Affected Areas in AJ&K and GB

Glaciers and land sliding from the recent spell of torrential rains and heavy snowfall caused severe damage to the Optical Fiber Cable at several points between Athmuqam to Sharda in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Astore, Jaglot surroundings in Gilgit Baltistan.

SCO responded proactively to this national calamity and its dedicated teams, through their round the clock efforts and hard work, restored the communication system.

The DG SCO Maj General Ali Farhan HI(M) has expressed heartfelt condolences to the affectees of Neelum, Leepa, and other victims in Azad Kashmir. He said that SCO stands with the aggrieved in this hour of grief and is fully cognizant of its responsibilities.

He also gave the necessary instructions for the restoration of the communication system, following which the officers and personnel of the SCO restored the fiber cable during the most difficult weather and made it possible to connect the affectees to the rest of the country and making relief and rehabilitation efforts more effective and smooth.

Aimed at extending relief and assistance to the affectees of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, SCO has announced special packages which include 5000 free SCOM to SCO Family Minutes and 5000 SMS. These packages are available from January 16 to January 25. People appreciated and thanked the SCO for restoring the telecommunication facility in such a short span of time.