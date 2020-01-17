Thousands of Liters of Diesel Leaks into the Streets in Karachi

On Thursday, thousands of liters of diesel were spilled after a 6-inch pipeline of the National Refinery Limited (NRL) burst near Khayaban-e-Sahar Phase VI of DHA, Karachi.

According to the initial investigation, the incident occurred at 4 AM creating a huge problem for the residents. The spilled diesel rendered groundwater unfit for use while air quality in the areas adjoining the site of the incident also declined significantly. Many residents experienced itching in their eyes and throats and relocated to safer places out of fear of a fire outbreak.

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) dispatched its team to assess the situation. SEPA officials immediately communicated with NRL and directed the latter to control the leakage and repair the pipeline. SEPA is claiming that more than 60,000 liters of diesel have been wasted.

Adviser to CM Sindh on Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Murtaza Wahab, sent a technical team of SEPA to evaluate the situation. Head of the SEPA technical team, Deputy Director South, Abdullah Magsi, briefed the media that NRL has controlled the leakage of diesel from the pipeline.

SEPA technical team has sought a report from NRL to explain why a dilapidated pipeline was not repaired despite knowing of its condition. The team has also directed NRL to undertake precautionary measures and repair the pipeline as soon as possible.

Senior management of NRL is expected to visit SEPA’s office to appraise the environmental protection agency of the causes of the incident.