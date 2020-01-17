Zong 4G Brings Joy to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Peshawar

Zong 4G’s ‘New Hope’ volunteers spent a day with children and elderly suffering from cancer at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Peshawar. To instill a sense of renewed hope and ease the suffering of patients, the volunteers carried out a string of activities.

The “New Hope” volunteers spent their time to bring smiles on the patients’ faces by visiting multiple wards. The volunteers surprised the children with gifts and shared laughs to uplift their spirits. While visiting the Hospital, the volunteers interacted with Fakhar Afridi, who inaugurated SKMH Peshawar on Dec 29th, 2015 after successfully being treated from cancer at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Lahore.

Zong 4G has a legacy of providing comfort and happiness to children and the elderly facing serious illness. The company has held several activities in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Lahore and hospitals across the country. Through moments of joy, the company is dedicated to providing transformative experiences to bring happiness for those suffering from cancer.

“Social responsibility is a cornerstone of Zong 4G. Our philanthropic endeavors are aimed towards creating a more inclusive society and make a more meaningful impact on us. We strive for the biggest possible positive impact in our areas of focus,” said the company spokesperson.

As a socially responsible organization, Zong 4G is committed to creating meaningful impact in the country through its wide-ranging initiatives, straddling across a broad range of social issues.