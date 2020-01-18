Eighteen Attracts Thousands of Visitors on OLX Property Expo 2020

Eighteen – a luxury real estate developer has garnered a noticeable presence in the country in just over two years. It was also able to attract numerous visitors during the opening day of OLX Property Expo 2020 at the Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad on Saturday.

Being the Titanium partner at the event, Eighteen showcased its luxury residence projects and premium products to the visitors, real estate agents, investors received an overwhelmingly positive response among the 50+ international and national exhibitors.

Mr. Tarek Hamdy CEO Eighteen commented:

Expos and real estate Trade Shows play a major role in projecting an overall positive sentiment in the market and prove to an excellent platform for us to reach and interact with the customers. We are extremely satisfied with the response that we have achieved and look forward to forming a long-term partnership with OLX.

With an upbeat reception from buyers and investors across Pakistan, Eighteen exhibited its $2 billion project at the event. It showcased the complete product line, including luxurious villas set around an eighteen-hole golf course, apartment complexes, a retail hub, a business complex and an overall insight on the master plan of the project.

With a focus on spacious modern living, the property expo aimed to transform the landscape of the country’s real estate sector. As a platform for exhibitors to meet potential investors, the expo provided a number of business-minded individuals the opportunity to interact and highlight their own projects and developments.

Eighteen is an exclusive joint real estate venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers, and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) of Pakistan. Located 10 minutes away from the New Islamabad International Airport, the grand project occupies a focal place in the twin cities. With an aim to connect sophistication with convenience, Eighteen aims to turn your dream of a lavish lifestyle into reality.