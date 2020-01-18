Hera Are All The New Cars Coming to Pakistan This Year

The year has just started and that means that we have 11 months ahead of us in which new and exciting cars will arrive on our shores. The Auto Policy 2016-2021 has already given us multiple brand new cars such as the Kia Sportage, the Hyundai Ioniq and others, there are a few that will be coming this year.

Just like our last article on the cars that had launched in 2019, the criteria for this article is brand new cars being launched or announced this year meaning that facelifts or new generation models don’t count and neither does Prince Pearl which was announced last year.

Another criterion while picking this compiling this list was the fact that all vehicles are private passenger ones –no commercial or heavy-duty vehicles.

Toyota Yaris

The first one on the list is the Toyota Yaris, which has already been spotted on the roads in the country as the company looks to launch it in the next few months. It will be replacing the Corolla XLi and GLi models which the company is looking to discontinue this year.

Proton X70



The Malaysian High Commission in the country tweeted that the Proton X70 will be launching in Pakistan very soon and we hope to see it this year. It is the first-ever top-of-the-line SUV manufactured by the Malaysian company. It has both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variants and is powered by a 1.8L TGDi engine.

Changan CX70T

The Changan CX70T was seen on the roads in Pakistan as Master Motors look to introduce it this year. The SUV seats 7 and is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. It has both manual and automatic variants.

Ghandhara Nissan JAC T6

The pickup by Ghandhara Nissan is expected to be available this year and according to reports will have a 2.0L turbo diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Tucson

Another Hyundai favorite, the Tucson, will be seen in the market this year and will likely feature a 2.0L engine coupled with a manual or an automatic transmission.

Proton Exora

Another Proton model will arrive this year and is likely to be powered by a 1.6L CamPro CPS DOHC I4 engine or a 1.6 enL CamPro CFE DOHC I4 Turbo engines. The variants will have options in the transmission department as well with the model being available in a 5-speed manual, 4-speed auto, and 6-speed CVT automatic transmissions.

Borgward BX5

The model is set to be available in two variants a 1.4L two-wheel drive option and a slightly more powerful 2.0L all-wheel-drive variant.

Proton Saga

Proton is looking to make a grand entrance year and according to reports, this will be their 3rd launch of the coming year, the sedan is powered by a 1.3L engine.

Hyundai Sonata

Reportedly, this Hyundai was seen on the roads of Lahore and it makes sense for the company to launch it as it is already looking to bring an SUV and would also look to bring a sedan. The car has multiple variants ranging from the standard one to a top-of-the-line model. In terms of power, it has a 2.5L engine or a 1.6L turbo engine.

There have been reports that Ghandhara Nissan is looking to launch three cars this year, while reports are sparse on the other two, we have talked above about the one that we have some information about.

Let us know what you think in the comments below and which car you are excited about or if we’ve missed any.