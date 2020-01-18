InstaCare Secures Over Rs. 22 Million to Enable Digital Healthcare in Pakistan

InstaCare was founded in 2018 by Bilal Amjad, a Microsoft MVP and a leading IT professional with the vision to innovate the healthcare ecosystem for relevant stakeholders including patients, healthcare professionals, and institutions, pharmaceutical companies while making it accessible and reliable for the masses.

In a short timespan, the startup has seen rapid growth in the provision of digital services to doctors focussing on improving the accuracy of patient medical records and enhancing the productivity of medical practitioners. InstaCare provides a platform that makes it convenient for patients to access doctors, medicines and diagnostic services along with the digitalization of medical records.

Being the sixth most populous country, the provision of quality healthcare has been one of the biggest challenges for Pakistan. The majority of people’s lives are at high risk due to inaccessible and unreliable healthcare services. The investment will enable InstaCare to capitalize on this and spread its reach across major cities of the country to provide access to quality healthcare while disrupting the conventional healthcare system through intelligent automation.

Bilal Amjad, Founder & CEO, InstaCare Pvt Ltd says:

We are motivated and excited about the investment made by Khaleef Technologies. It will definitely play a vital role in making our Healthcare Ecosystem more accessible, affordable and reliable.

Khaleef Technologies is one of the leading VAS companies in Pakistan providing services to local and international telecom players. Usman Ali, Director Khaleef Technologies adds:

Digital healthcare promises great value for society and Instacare is well placed with a strong product to tap the potential of the healthcare sector.

“We see a bright future for Instacare and believe that electronically enabled healthcare is going mainstream while touching the lives of millions of people globally.”- Ahmed Hanif, CEO Khaleef Technologies