Leaked Xiaomi Mi 10 Launch Poster Unveils 108 MP Quad Camera

Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone is rumored to arrive between February and March this year. A precise launch date has remained unclear so far, but if a recent leak is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 10 could be launching as soon as February 11.

A newly uploaded poster on Weibo reveals the Mi 10’s release date as well as the phone’s back design in black and white color variants. The back has a vertical camera layout on the top left corner inside a black strip, similar to the Mi Mix Alpha. It is a quad-camera setup with a pill-shaped LED flash unit in the middle and another circular LED around the camera sensor at the top.

The camera setup also seems to be labeled with “108”, indicating that the Mi 10 might be featuring a 108-megapixel camera sensor. These will likely be paired with 48MP, 12MP, and 8MP modules with ultrawide and telephoto capabilities.

The rear of the phone appears to be curved around the edges and the power and volume keys are placed on the right side.

The poster also says that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be announced in Beijing on February 11, 2020. Do note that the poster could as well be a fake and nothing official has been announced as of yet.