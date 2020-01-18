Xiaomi Pakistan Announces Winter Sale 2020

Xiaomi Pakistan wishes everyone a very happy 2020. To treat its Fans and followers Xiaomi has decided to do hold a sale on all of its products on Mistore.pk. This Winter Sale 2020 will start from 20th January at 12AM until 26th January. So get your calendars marked and be ready for this sale.

This sale will have 4 categories, which are as follows:

New Arrivals

Smartphones

Flat 20% off

Flat 40% off

First 3 categories New arrival, Smartphones and Flat 20% off will be unlocked at the same time on 20th January at 12 AM, but the last category of Flat 40% will be unlocked on 22nd January at 4 PM. This time Mistore.pk is offering discounts of Flat 20% and 40% off on eco products and smartphones as well.

Mi Power Bank

Mistore.pk has recently launched a new range of power banks. Mi Power Bank 3 (10,000 mAh) and Redmi Power Bank 3 (20,000 mAh). Mi Power Bank 3 consists of lithium-ion polymer battery with an energy of 37 Wh 3.7V 10,000mAh. Its dimensions are 147.8 x 73.9 x 15.3mm. Its charging time is about four hours (9V/2A 12V/1.5A charger) or about six hours with a slower charger(5V/2A charger). It supports 18W fast charging dual-port input/output with aluminum alloy metal casing.

Mistore.pk is offering awesome discounts on both power banks. Mi Power bank 3’s original price was Rs. 3,999 but now in Winter sale, you can grab it for just Rs. 3,199. Redmi Power Bank 3 (20000 mAh) was sold for Rs. 4,999 but now you can buy it for Rs. 3,999.

Mi 8 Lite (4-64GB) on Sale

Mi 8 Lite has a 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera and 24MP selfie camera. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, it has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Over on the display side of things it has a 6.26“ FHD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Its battery is 3350mAh and supports QuickCharge 3.0.

Before the sale, it was available for Rs. 39,999 but now you can purchase it for only Rs. 24,199.

So hurry up and grab your favorite Xiaomi product from Mistore.pk.

All Xiaomi products come with the aftersales services of Smartlink Technologies, the leading distributor of Xiaomi in Pakistan.