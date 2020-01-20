Bike Sales Witnessed a Dramatic Drop in the Last 6 Months of 2019

According to the data published by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), motorbikes saw their sales fall by 12% in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The major reasons given for this are price hikes coupled with the current economic conditions that have impacted the buyer. The bike makers, despite claiming a high-degree of localization, have blamed the devaluation of the rupee that has led to the increase in the cost which has been passed to the buyer.

As per the data, Atlas Honda was the largest bike producer in the country and had the largest sales. During the first half of the current fiscal year, it sold 515,173 units as compared to the 543,849 units in the same period of 2018-2019 – a fall of 5.28%.

The second rank belongs to United motorbikes which sold 169,578 units in July-December 2019, indicating a drop-off 17%. On the other hand, Road Prince witnessed 30% decline in sales.

You can see the complete information in the table below:

Company First Half, FY2018-2019 First Half, FY2019-2020 Difference Honda 543,894 515,173 -5.28% Suzuki 11,864 10,865 -8.42% Yamaha 12,947 12,913 -0.26% Road Prince 91,034 63,612 -30.12% United 203,308 169,578 -16.59% Overall 909,560 799,820 -12.06%

