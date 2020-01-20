Govt to Announce a 100% Increase in Basic Pay of Federal Employees

Good news for the government servants is on the cards, as the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling a hundred percent increase in the basic pays of federal employees.
As per details, the task force on Institutional Reforms has decided, in principle, to equalize the basic pay scale of all the federal employees to eliminate discrimination in basic salaries and privileges of public servants.
The committee has proposed amendments and revision in the 2017’s Pay Scale Chart to increase salaries for the employees of BPS-01 to BPS-21.
If approved, the increments will be as under:
|Grades
|Minimum Increment
|Max. Increment
|BPS-1
|9,000
|17,000
|BPS-2
|9,300
|19,000
|BPS-3
|9,310
|21,310
|BPS-4
|9,900
|23,100
|BPS-5
|10,260
|25,260
|BPS-6
|10,620
|27,240
|BPS-7
|10,990
|29,290
|BPS-8
|11,380
|31,480
|BPS-9
|11,770
|31,480
|BPS-10
|12,160
|36,160
|BPS-11
|12,570
|38,970
|BPS-12
|13,320
|42,120
|BPS-13
|14,260
|45,760
|BPS-14
|15,180
|50,280
|BPS-15
|16,120
|56,020
|BPS-16
|18,190
|64,510
|BPS-17
|30,370
|76,370
|BPS-18
|38,350
|95,750
|BPS-19
|59,210
|12,0210
|BPS-20
|69,090
|1,32,230
|BPS-21
|76,270
|1,46,720
Pay toh barha di hain inki haram khori toh roko khan sahab. kam bhi lo ya sirf koam k paiso k in gadho pe lagate rahe ge,
Federal employees are not even 1 percent of total Pakistan government employees. So why only federal employees. PTI has governments in Punjab and KPK as well.
A new Lollipop “If approved, the increments will be”, aisay koi Mutmain Beghairat hain.
Truck ke batti ke peechay laga rahay hain.
It’s a brave stepm towards the “Riasat e Madina”
Imran Khan is a great leader. May Allah bless him
wow just amazing, first they don’t have to work and top of that they get 100% basic salary increase. Just amazing, lottery lagi hai inki tu.