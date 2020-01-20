Govt to Announce a 100% Increase in Basic Pay of Federal Employees

Good news for the government servants is on the cards, as the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling a hundred percent increase in the basic pays of federal employees.

As per details, the task force on Institutional Reforms has decided, in principle, to equalize the basic pay scale of all the federal employees to eliminate discrimination in basic salaries and privileges of public servants.

The committee has proposed amendments and revision in the 2017’s Pay Scale Chart to increase salaries for the employees of BPS-01 to BPS-21.

If approved, the increments will be as under: