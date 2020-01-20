Govt to Announce a 100% Increase in Basic Pay of Federal Employees

Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

Good news for the government servants is on the cards, as the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling a hundred percent increase in the basic pays of federal employees.

As per details, the task force on Institutional Reforms has decided, in principle, to equalize the basic pay scale of all the federal employees to eliminate discrimination in basic salaries and privileges of public servants.

The committee has proposed amendments and revision in the 2017’s Pay Scale Chart to increase salaries for the employees of BPS-01 to BPS-21.

If approved, the increments will be as under:

Grades Minimum Increment  Max. Increment
BPS-1 9,000 17,000
BPS-2 9,300 19,000
BPS-3 9,310 21,310
BPS-4 9,900 23,100
BPS-5 10,260 25,260
BPS-6 10,620 27,240
BPS-7 10,990 29,290
BPS-8 11,380 31,480
BPS-9 11,770 31,480
BPS-10 12,160 36,160
BPS-11 12,570 38,970
BPS-12 13,320 42,120
BPS-13 14,260 45,760
BPS-14 15,180 50,280
BPS-15 16,120 56,020
BPS-16 18,190 64,510
BPS-17 30,370 76,370
BPS-18 38,350 95,750
BPS-19 59,210 12,0210
BPS-20 69,090 1,32,230
BPS-21 76,270 1,46,720

 

  • Federal employees are not even 1 percent of total Pakistan government employees. So why only federal employees. PTI has governments in Punjab and KPK as well.

  • A new Lollipop “If approved, the increments will be”, aisay koi Mutmain Beghairat hain.
    Truck ke batti ke peechay laga rahay hain.

  • wow just amazing, first they don’t have to work and top of that they get 100% basic salary increase. Just amazing, lottery lagi hai inki tu.

