Imran Khan Gets Featured on Time Magazine Cover Page

Ever since coming into power, Imran Khan has been making headlines not just in Pakistan but across the globe as well.

From one of the most widely followed world leaders on social media to becoming one of the most influential Muslim leaders in the world, the premier has been at the forefront of some of the most pressing global issues.

ALSO READ

Global Sikh Communities Demand Nobel Peace Award for PM Imran Khan

Khan’s efforts to combat climate change have been recognized at the international stage, which is one of the reasons why he is featured on the cover page for TIME Special Davos issue.

The 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting is scheduled at Davos in Switzerland from 21-24 January. Business leaders and politicians will be attending the high-profile moot amid major challenges such as climate change, trade wars and changing foreign policies.

The edition which focuses on young leaders also features Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg, Christine Lagarde, and Angela Merkel.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.