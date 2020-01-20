NAB Recovered Rs. 150 Billion Corruption Money in 2019

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs. 150 billion from the corrupt elements of society in 2019.

Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal revealed this on Sunday, saying that the bureau is working hard to eradicate the menace from the country.

He maintained that the anti-corruption watchdog’s across-the-board action resulted in significant success, evident from these numbers.

ALSO READ

NAB Books Malik Riaz in Rs. 100 Billion Scam

Sharing the statistics with media, Javed Iqbal said that the bureau received 46,3845 complaints, disposed of 450,546 while the remaining 13,299 charges are under process. He hopes that the outstanding complaints will be disposed of during the current year.

Reflecting on the performance, NAB chairman said that he authorized 4406 investigations in total, 4,071 were completed, and the remaining 355 will be completed in 2020.

Similarly, out of 3676 corruption references filed in 25 different accountability courts, 1,275 corruption references are currently under judicial consideration.

ALSO READ

PAF Housing Society for Martyrs Turns Out to be A Rs. 18 Billion Scam

It is a matter of pride for us that the country’s top anti-corruption body is a role model not only for the country but also for entire SAARC countries.

SAARC countries, including India, have openly lauded the performance of NAB, and due to this reason, it has been unanimously elected as chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum, which is a great achievement of Pakistan.

Chairman NAB referenced Gallop and Gillani Surveys to make the case that a majority (59 percent) of Pakistan’s population has shown confidence in NAB due to its evident performance.