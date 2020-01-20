Takhleeq Opens Applications for its 4th Cohort

Takhleeq Business Incubator at the University of Central Punjab, Lahore is fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship through a well thought out incubation curriculum emphasizing building a well-rounded entrepreneur through experiential learning. The 6-month incubation program empowers them with all the skills and knowledge to survive in the competitive business world.

Applications for the 4th Cohort are open from 15th January till 15th February 2020. The focus areas this time are as follows:

E-Commerce

Healthcare/Health-tech

Media/Art

Social Entrepreneurship;

Tourism

Clean-tech/Environmental Impact

Apart from the focused curriculum, mentoring and training sessions, one of the major perks of being part of Takhleeq is the matching grants facility, where eligible startups who fulfill their growth milestones, will be provided a grant where 50% of it is matched by the startup.

Startups will also be provided a handsome Amazon Web Services credit to host their websites and platforms free of cost for one year. With an in-house Food Incubator, entrepreneurs can test their culinary skills and take a jab at how to run a successful food business.

With two cohorts successfully graduated, third still undergoing the incubation cycle, Takhleeq aims to attract budding startups and innovative ideas in the above-mentioned focus areas to solve local problems and scale them globally.

The startups once incubated are trained by industry veterans and seasoned entrepreneurs through one-on-one mentoring sessions, workshops, and networking events to connect and their business exponentially.