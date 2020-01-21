Bookme.pk Signs Agreement With Faysal Bank for Online Ticketing Services

Bookme Tickets (Private) Limited (Bookme), one of Pakistan’s first and largest online ticketing platforms in Bus, Airlines, Cinema and Events industry, has announced today that they have signed an agreement with Faysal Bank for the provision of digital ticketing services to all Faysal Bank Mobile App & Internet Banking users across Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Amaar Ikhlas – Head Digital Eco System and Partnership Faysal Bank, Faizan Aslam – CEO Bookme.pk, Usman Ashraf – COO Bookme.pk and Khushnuma Jamal – Business & Product Development Manager Bookme.pk, along with senior executives from both organizations.

As a result of this partnership, Faysal Bank’s users will be able to conveniently book Bus, Airline, Cinema, & Events tickets with the cheapest fares in the country on Faysal Bank’s internet/mobile banking portals and instantly checkout with their existing Faysal Bank accounts. Customers will just log into Faysal Bank’s mobile app/Internet Banking portal, book tickets online, & directly pay through their Faysal Bank accounts to receive their e-tickets instantly.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Faysal Bank, one of the pioneer banks in Pakistan, for the provision of bus, airline, cinema and event tickets to their user base through the bank’s digital banking channels. We at Bookme look forward to curating a delightful online booking experience for all Faysal Bank customers across Pakistan,” said Faizan Aslam – CEO, Bookme.

“We are delighted to include Bookme as one of our partners in the growing Digital EcoSystem of Faysal Bank. This partnership will allow our customers using various digital channels to book and pay for tickets conveniently,” said Amaar Naveed- Head Digital Eco System and Partnership Faysal Bank.

Bookme.pk is amongst the largest e-commerce platforms in Pakistan, in terms of digital transaction flow, as it is completely cashless and has integrated with major payment platforms in Pakistan including JazzCash, EasyPaisa, HBL, Alfalah, Askari Bank, & Silk Bank. The company is also in deep integration with other top payment platforms to ensure a delightful checkout experience for all end-users.

The Faysal Bank is Limited is an Islamic & commercial Bank based out of Karachi with the bank’s footprint spread over 150+ cities with 550+ branches nationwide including 200+ Islamic branches.