Climate Change Minister Looking to Start an Open Dialog on Electric Vehicle Policy

Pakistan’s new National Electric Vehicle Policy has been under-fire from the local auto manufacturers and with the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) keen to implement it, the minister says they looking to start a dialogue to devise robust electric vehicles (EV) policy.

Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, stated this while talking to the media on Monday. He said that the policy will be put in place after all the relevant parties are taken on board during the discussion process. He added, “Pakistan has the opportunity to become a lead exporter in the region of right-hand driven electric vehicles.”

He further added that special economic zones will be created as laid out by the EV policy. “We are already in contact with Kamra Aviation Complex as it has semi-skilled labor that could help train the workforce for manufacturing electric automobiles.”

Amin said the home-grown production of EVs had already started and on 26th January he was going to inaugurate the first electric rickshaw manufacturing factory in Lahore. He added, “The momentum of auto industry for shifting towards EVs would be unresisting.”

