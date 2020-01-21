OGDC Appoints Shahid Salim Khan as CEO & MD

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) has appointed Mr. Shahid Salim Khan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company replacing Dr. Naseem Ahmad.

In a notification to the PSX, the company announced that Mr. Shahid Salim Khan’s appointment will be of three years from the date of his joining. He will assume the duties of the MD and CEO on January 27, 2020.

Shahid Salim Khan is a Petroleum Engineer with an MS degree and more than 35 years of diversified hands-on working experience in various disciplines of the E&P industry including HSE, Petroleum Engineering, Drilling, Production Operations (surface and subsurface), G&G, field development, Community Relations, and Community Development.

Shahid says that he is well versed in OGDCL’s workings as he worked in the company from 1982 to 1998 in the production department. He also worked remained part of a multinational Italian based company ENI for 15-16 years. Mr. Salim has worked as General Manager for three years in Mari oil and gas company.

He has also worked as a country director for 7 years for the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).