PIA Announces Date for Direct Flights to the US

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s back-to-back meetings with the US President, Donald Trump, seem to have paid off, improving the previously deteriorating relationship between the two countries. Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is also going to benefit from the PM’s efforts as it announced to start direct flights to the US in 2020.

The details of the proposed operations to the US were previously unknown, however, a reply by PIA’s official handle on Twitter has hinted that the flights will begin in April this year.

A Twitter user, Tariq Bilal, asked PIA regarding its plans to start US flights.

PIA flights for USA 🇺🇸 — Muhammad Tariq Bilal (@MtariqBilal) January 21, 2020

To which, PIA replied by saying, ‘See you in April’.

See you in April! :) — PIA (@Official_PIA) January 21, 2020

It’s great news for many overseas Pakistanis in the US and frequent travelers between the two countries. The new route will reduce the travel time while also allowing the patriot Pakistanis to contribute to the success of their national flag carrier.

PIA had earlier discontinued its flights to the US due to huge financial losses.

Having said that, in light of PIA’s knack of mismanagement in previous years, another Twitter user, Mohmand Khan hoped that the plan for April doesn’t come out to be ‘April Fools’.

Hope its not April fool. — Momandov (@mohmandkhan) January 21, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.