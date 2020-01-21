PSO & Uber Partner to Launch a Unique Fuel Management Solution

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the largest oil marketing company in the country, and Uber, the global ride-hailing service, have signed a strategic partnership agreement. Through this arrangement, PSO will provide its advanced DIGICASH Fuel Cards, coupled with Fuelink Mobile App and special offerings to the Uber partner drivers.

DIGICASH shall enable a controlled yet convenient fueling experience through which Uber partner captains around the country will be able to monitor their fuel expenses, as well as get special discounts and rewards.

Uber is committed to increase the supply of safe, affordable Uber products in Pakistan and create more economic opportunities to empower the community. Through this partnership, PSO shall be making Uber partner drivers’ journey easier and rewarding, thereby benefitting the community at large.

The two organizations agreed to strengthen their cooperation by signing a strategic partnership in a ceremony held at the PSO House, Karachi.

Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Deputy General Manager, Cards and Non-Fuel Retail Division – PSO, and Omar Askari, Head of Business Development – Uber, signed the agreement.

Shehryar Omar, Senior General Manager – Marketing, PSO, Asif Aslam, General Manager – Retail Fuels, PSO, Asad Raza Faiz, General Manager – Supply, PSO, Imran Rana, Deputy General Manager – Communications & Customer Services, PSO, Syed Sajjad, Deputy General Manager – Legal Affairs, PSO, Ayesha Aleem – Senior BD Associate, Uber, Shahid Khan – Head of Operations, Uber, Miriam Mehdi – Senior Operations Manager, Uber and other officials from both sides were present on the occasion.

Speaking about this partnership, Mr. Shehryar Omar, Senior General Manager – Marketing, PSO said:

We are happy to partner with Uber, the leading ride-hailing service in the world, which has been providing a vital service to consumers in Pakistan for several years now. PSO, being the largest national oil marketing company, is committed to providing quality products and services to our consumers. This partnership with Uber will provide convenience, rewards, deals, and discounts to Uber drivers across Pakistan and help them securely manage and track their fuelling expenses.

Commenting on the partnership, Omar Askari, Head of Business Development, UBER, stated: