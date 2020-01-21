Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Water Test, Not What You Expect

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite arrived alongside the S10 Lite recently and as the name suggests, the Note 10 Lite is a cheaper variant of the Galaxy Note 10 with a few compromises in features.

The device hasn’t officially launched in Pakistan yet, but we at ProPakistani got an exclusive opportunity to take the device through a durability test. We performed a water test on it and the phone survived with flying colors.

Have a look.

We submerged the Note 10 Lite into a bowl of water for 5 minutes and then tested it without drying it. Both the rear and front cameras worked just fine and snapped photos as if nothing had happened.

We then pulled out the S Pen and tested the display’s touch on different parts of the screen, all of which worked as expected. Then came the speaker test, we played a handful of ringtones at full volume and the phone played them all with unaffected clarity.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has proven itself invulnerable to water and users can undoubtedly take this device out on a rainy day without worry.

For more content like this, stay tuned on our website and subscribe to our YouTube channel.