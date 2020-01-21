Supreme Court Trashes Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s Petition to Continue As PIA CEO

The Supreme Court has rejected Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief, Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s petition to allow him to continue working.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the plea seeking the Apex Court’s verdict against the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) stay order.

During the proceedings, Justice Ata Bandial noted that the Air Marshal was appointed on a short term basis and that his job was to draft long-term and short-term projects and overhauling of the national flag-carrier.

CJP Gulzar observed that the current management was knocking down the condition of PIA. He also rejected the plea, saying that the PIA boss should pack his bag before the SHC rules its verdict.

Note that the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had stopped the chief executive of the national airline from continuing his job.

The court will review the appointment process of the PIA CEO.

It is also noteworthy that the current CEO is also accused of awarding a flight entertainment project worth Rs. 700 million to a company established just five months ago with no experience in the said field. The owner of the company is said to be Arshad Malik’s close friend.