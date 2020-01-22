Nayatel Launches Joy App for Android Smart TVs

Nayatel, a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) telecom service provider in Pakistan, has been successfully establishing itself in the telecom industry as a market leader by introducing innovative products and services. Apart from the Internet, Cable TV and Phone services, Nayatel has a portfolio of more than 30 Value Added Services for its customers.
Keeping up with the tradition, Nayatel recently launched the Joy App.
Now you don’t need to buy a box to enjoy HD TV services if you have an Android Smart TV. With the Joy App, you can save Rs. 7,950 as compared to the box and watch 100+ HD & SD channels, latest video content of VOD and much more.
Keeping in mind the changing landscape of TV viewership, Joy App incorporates all the necessities of Joy Box.
So set yourself apart from typical live-streaming apps in the market as Nayatel’s Joy App provides the following added features:
- Improved Interface with Color Theme selection
- Time Shift
- Last Watched Movies on VOD
- Advance Search in VOD (Cast Names, Release Year, etc.)
- Continue Watching in VOD
I’ve said it multiple times .. have subscriptions to Prime video(Rs320/month)+ Netflix(Rs700) and watch live channels on plenty of free apps available. DO NOT PAY for these stupid apps as they have sh itt y content.
where did you buy subscription of prime video,i badly need it to watcj mirazapur
Please share the name of an app that shows all popular Pakistani channels for a fee or for free. MjnoonTv is bad. No other apps are suitable because I can’t seem to find streaming urls for ARY and GEO entertainment.
You’ve clearly never used Nayatel’s TV service.
Despite having a very good offering of local + foreign channels, the content available on VoD is insane. They have brand new movies and TV shows available shortly after release.
The ability to get this service without paying for the STB itself is a huge bonus.