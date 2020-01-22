Nayatel Launches Joy App for Android Smart TVs

Nayatel, a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) telecom service provider in Pakistan, has been successfully establishing itself in the telecom industry as a market leader by introducing innovative products and services. Apart from the Internet, Cable TV and Phone services, Nayatel has a portfolio of more than 30 Value Added Services for its customers.

Keeping up with the tradition, Nayatel recently launched the Joy App.

Now you don’t need to buy a box to enjoy HD TV services if you have an Android Smart TV. With the Joy App, you can save Rs. 7,950 as compared to the box and watch 100+ HD & SD channels, latest video content of VOD and much more.

Keeping in mind the changing landscape of TV viewership, Joy App incorporates all the necessities of Joy Box.

So set yourself apart from typical live-streaming apps in the market as Nayatel’s Joy App provides the following added features: