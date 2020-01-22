PM Imran Meets CEOs of YouTube, Siemens & SAP

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the heads of digital and technology firms on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube Susan Wojcicki, CEO Siemens Joe Kaeser, and CEO SAP Christian Klein separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

According to the details, discussions were held on utilizing digital platforms for image building of Pakistan, promotion of tourism and attracting investments. Furthermore, the utilization of digital platforms for the promotion of education was also discussed.

In a tweet, Tania Aidrus stated that the discussion included the promotion of responsible digital journalism.

Meeting With Siemens’ CEO

In the meeting with the CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser, discussions were held on technology transfer, investment, and skills enhancement cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his desire that the company could introduce high tech training programs for Pakistani engineers under the ”Hunarmand Jawan” program.

Siemens is one of the world’s leading companies, focusing on electrification, automation, and digitization.

Appreciating the long association of Siemens with Pakistan’s energy sector, the prime minister said that skills development of youth was among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister emphasized that skills development would ultimately lead to employment generation and economic growth, an area where Siemens’ cooperation will prove to be helpful.

He also invited Siemens to support Pakistani universities and extended an invitation to the CEO to visit Pakistan.

Meeting SAP’s CEO

German software development giant Systems, Applications, and Products in Data Processing’s (SAP) CEO lauded the government’s efforts on the digitization of governance and economics.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan the CEO, Christian Klein was invited to establish laboratories in Pakistan.

In the meeting, the German executive briefed PM Imran on SAP’s long association with the country over the past 20 years. He highlighted that the most significant project taken up by the German firm was implementing a digital system of salaries and pensions for the federal government.

SAP (System, Applications, and Product) is one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies, known for its Enterprise Resource Planning Software with a significant footprint in the public and private sectors of Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister also offered SAP to establish software labs in Pakistan to do software engineering work for SAP in Pakistan,” said the PM Office in a statement. Klein expressed the company’s commitment to training young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan.