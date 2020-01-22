President Trump Will Visit Pakistan Soon: Foreign Minister

In a recent meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan in Davos, Switzerland, the US President has assured him that he will visit Pakistan soon.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and discussed various important issues including bilateral trade, Kashmir, and Afghanistan.

This development was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who was also present in the “hour-long productive meeting.”

ALSO READ

US Acknowledges PM Khan’s Role in De-escalating Tensions With Iran

Qureshi said that PM Khan informed the US President of measures taken to get off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) and sought his support in this regard.

He also asked President Trump to revise and improve the US travel advisory to Pakistan.

Briefing the press on the meeting, Qureshi said that Trump expressed concerns about grave human rights violations in Kashmir and urged that the dispute should have a solution.

He also mentioned that a US trade delegation is expected in Pakistan without giving away the schedule of the visit.

ALSO READ

Imran Khan Gets Featured on Time Magazine Cover Page

Prime Minister also conveyed Islamabad’s concerns over rising tensions between the US and Iran and the impact of a possible confrontation on Pakistan.

Earlier, in a pre-meeting press briefing, President Trump offered to mediate between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir dispute.

The said meeting was the third interaction between the two leaders in less than a year.