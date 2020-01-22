Senior Players are Responsible for Grooming the Youngsters: Shoaib Malik

Posted 1 hour ago by Sports Desk

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has claimed that senior players have a very big role to play in the team.

“The team does not go forward if seniors have a different plan,” he told the media in Lahore on Wednesday. “It is their responsibility to improve the team.”

He expressed happiness on making a comeback in the national side but is not making any long-term plans at the moment. “It is an honor to play in the team but I am not thinking about the World Cup right now.”

Pakistan’s former T20I skipper said that he believes that a player can perform well even if they are not the leader. “I will strive to perform well even when I am not leading the side. Being the team captain is not that big a deal.”

Malik said he was satisfied with the way things are going at the moment. If I was depressed I would have hung up my boots, he added. He went on to say that he respects the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision of not giving him a central contract. “It was nice of the board to give contracts to the youngsters.”

Commenting on the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, he said that the opposition is a tough unit. He hoped that skipper Babar Azam and the rest of the side put on a strong performance.

Sports Desk

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>