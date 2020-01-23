Chairman Coca Cola Meets PM Imran, Wants to Invest More in Pakistan

James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coca-Cola met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, Switzerland.

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, were also present during the meeting.

Meeting Coca Cola’s Chairman

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while assuring full cooperation to investors and businessmen, stressed on environment-friendly green technology in line with the government’s “Clean & Green Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister appreciated the long association and presence of the company in Pakistan since 1953. He stated that the government had initiated an effective reforms agenda to facilitate ‘ease-of-doing-business.’

He emphasized that investments generate employment opportunities and help poverty alleviation.

Mr. Quincey acknowledged the improvement of the business environment in Pakistan and expressed the interest to further increase the company’s investment in the country.

PM and GSMA Director Meet in Davos

Renowned international mobile operating company GSMA’s Director General Mats Granyrd called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

GSMA Director General Mats Granyrd called on PM @ImranKhanPTI on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting at Davos. Discussions were held on cooperation with GSMA to realize the vision of Digital Pakistan.#ImranKhanInDavos pic.twitter.com/cgxdZY5Hkb — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 23, 2020

They discussed cooperation of GSMA in realizing the vision of a digital Pakistan – the government’s program to accelerate the growth of the information technology sector, a PM Office statement said.

GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting over 750 operators with 400 companies in the mobile ecosystem including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies.