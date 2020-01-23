Here’s How Much Salary PM Imran Khan Earns [Its Less Than His Ministers]

In a recent public interaction, Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that he barely manages expenses in his current salary.

During a meet and greet with business leaders, Khan said that he had cut down on Prime Minister House’s expenses by 40 percent, which has also impacted his lifestyle.

I live in my own home, pay my own expenses. My [official] salary is not enough to cover the costs of my household.

While the statement was widely dragged out of proportion and was subjected to criticism from the opposition, Imran Khan’s comments might be justified as this is how much the premier earns.

ALSO READ

Despite Controversy Pakistan Might be Removed From FATF Greylist

According to an official salary slip issued from the Prime Minister House, Prime Minister Khan’s salary is indeed less than what his cabinet’s ministers earn. Even the chief ministers of all four provinces receive more than the country’s Prime Minister.

The slip shows that Khan receives:

Rs. 107,280 in terms of basic salary,

Rs. 50,000 as a sumptuary allowance,

Rs. 21,456 in ad hoc relief allowance,

Rs. 12,110 in ad hoc allowance under 2011 contract

Ad hoc relief of Rs. 10,728.

ALSO READ

PM Imran Meets CEOs of YouTube, Siemens, Telenor & SAP

This sums up to be a gross salary amount of Rs. 201,574, which further reduces to Rs. 196,979 after tax and other deductions.

Federal Ministers, on the other hand, are paid more than him. As per an old tweet of the federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, cabinet ministers are paid Rs. 3,45,000 per month. After a deduction of Rs. 90,000 in house rent, they end up with Rs. 2,55,000 per month in salary.