7 Presentation Skills To Nail A Job Interview

In what’s now become an amusing anecdote, a research study once showed that people feared public speaking more than death. Let that sink in. And now think about just how much the average person hates public speaking. Whether it’s classroom presentations or meetings, putting yourself on the spot where you can be judged is difficult for most people. The same is the case for interviews. These are all situations that involve lots of preparation, practice and inevitable nervousness as they draw closer. Excelling at them is crucial for success in your career though. And to help you achieve that goal, we’ve compiled a list of 7 skills you need to give you that extra edge in order to nail a job interview.

Know Your Audience

Understanding your employer’s needs and concerns should be the main focus of your presentation. According to MyConsultingCoach, one should be able to articulate the overlap between their qualifications and the job requirements by understanding the audience. Not only should you research the company, but also study or research the people who will be interviewing you. Remember that you are interviewing with people who want to make sure that they hire the right person for the job. Impress them and engage with them by tailoring your storyline.

Tell Your Story

An effective way of presenting yourself starts with thinking about the overall structure and creating a story to engage the interviewer towards your goal. Think about your past work experience and interests, how it has brought you to where you are now. Create a consistent story that connects the dots between your past and a future with the new company.

Create A Call To Action

The end of your presentation should have a call to action (CTA). It is what you want your future employers to think, feel, or do after the end of the interview. Create your CTA that not only sums up your qualifications but also serves as an elevator pitch about you. Summarize your story in 30 seconds or less. As a presenter, you should always control the narrative and make your CTA the last thing they remember about you.

An Engaging Résumé

In an interview, you will be asked to give samples of your past work experience. This is where storytelling makes all the difference. We naturally respond to stories. Describe your résumé as a short three-act story. Set up the situation, define the problem, and show a happy ending where the main character of the story is you and how you’ve overcome challenges.

Rehearse For The Interview

Effective presentations are often well-rehearsed. Get a friend or colleague to practice a mock interview with commonly asked questions. Practice will allow you to avoid mistakes during the interview. Practice introducing yourself, your storytelling style, and delivering an effective CTA. This will reduce any nervousness and make you look more confident and prepared for the big day.

Body Language

Body language is the first thing the interviewers. Interviewers may already make up their minds about a candidate within the first seven seconds of the interview. You must control your body language so that the interviewer only sees confidence, poise, and positivity.

Control Over Your Speech

Presenters and public speakers need to have clear, strong and confident voices. So do candidates in an interview. Drink water before a case interview, your interviewers do not want to hear you croaking your way through the interview. Also, practice varying your speech in terms of pitch and volume. Remember, effective communication isn’t only about what you say, it’s also how you say it.

These seven presentation skills are simple and effective for any job or case interview. Learn to master these skills and you will definitely be able to land any job you desire.