CNG Association Wants Stations in Sindh & Punjab to Remain Open 24/7

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has demanded that filling stations that carry CNG in Sindh and Punjab should be allowed to remain open round-the-clock, saying that the present 12-hour timetable wasn’t acceptable.

Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, in a statement, has said that in the past few weeks the CNG stations in the two provinces hadn’t remained open for 40 hours in total and this is negatively impacting 300,000 jobs. Hence, round-the-clock operations for a full day should be allowed.

As per the statement, the closure of the stations leads to an increase in the oil import bill which will cause huge losses to CNG operators and losses in revenue for the government. Paracha added that in the past five winter seasons, the CNG stations had remained open and it isn’t justified that they were closed for this winter season.

He added that Sindh is providing oil and gas but even then the CNG stations in the province are closed, a move that is unconstitutional. This has also impacted the economy negatively and led to job losses.

