Deadlines Set for the Introduction of Benefits for EV Cars & Buses in Pakistan

A high-level meeting took place to determine what was to be added in the new EV policy and amongst the topics discussed were incentives for electric buses and two- and three-wheeler EVs.

The proposals regarding this matter is to be sent to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval. The meeting was chaired by Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to the PM on Climate Change and other relevant officials from the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan Auto Parts Manufacturers Association (PAAPAM), Ministry of Industry & Production, and Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The relevant stakeholders have also asked the government to hold similar meetings in the future for the introduction of four-wheel EVs in the country. Another topic deliberated during the meeting was that of standardization, and the end decision was to create a sub-committee that will devise the parameters for it.

They will also make the suggestion to the ECC on two and three-wheeler electric vehicles. The meeting also asked the Ministry of Industry and Production to consult with the AIDC and Pakistan Auto Parts Manufacturers Association (PAAPAM) and submit a suggestion on two and three-wheel EVs in a week and in the case of four-wheel EVs, in 15 days.

