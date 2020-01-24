Enjoy Huge Discounts on Exclusive Items During GulAhmed IDEAS Last Week of Sale

The hottest sale of the season is coming to an end. IDEAS by GulAhmed is now offering further reductions on all categories. With discounts of up to 70% off, dive into a pool of over 2000 products on sale and don’t miss out on the chance to grab your favorites at unbelievable prices.

Here is a quick guide to the best buys of the sale.

Men’s Unstitched Winter Collection

Get your hands on premium unstitched Wash & Wear fabric for men. A seemingly hassle-free solution to all your sartorial needs, the Unstitched Winter Collection for men is available at unmissable prices. Choose your favorite from a color palette of sophisticated hues, starting from as low as Rs. 900.

From the everyday brown to the timeless blue, there is an option for all of you.

Men’s Casual Shirts

Talking about men’s fashion, a casual shirt is a style staple. No matter the season, you can always trust a casual shirt to make you look dapper. Made with 100% high-quality cotton yarn, casual shirts from IDEAS Man are an investment worth making.

On the look-out for some checks, lines or solids? Search no more as IDEAS Man has them all. Grab a few for your work wardrobe for as low as Rs.1,235.

Women’s Unstitched Fabric

Hit a jackpot with Flat 40% Off on GulAhmed unstitched fabric for women. Survive the last leg of winter in style. Shop 1-piece, 2-piece and 3-piece khaddar and viscose unstitched suits without breaking the bank. With the spring season just around the corner, stock up on Cambric, Cotton satin and Lawn suits at amazing prices.

Men’s Western Wear on Sale

This is the sale you don’t want to miss out on. Everything from polos and trousers to sweaters and jackets is up for grabs at flat 40% and 50% off. No better combination than slashed prices and new designs right! Refresh your wardrobe with the hottest fashion on the block. Pair trendy polos with denims or khakis. With the winter season here to stay, get your hands on the latest sweaters and hoodies from IDEAS Man.

IDEAS Pret On Sale

“New Year, New Me” sounds pretty nice, doesn’t it? What if we told you, you can actually get a whole new wardrobe for the year without having buyer’s remorse! Shop ready-to-wear shirts under Rs. 1000 and stitched suits for less than Rs. 3000. Explore and create chic looks from a collection of designs, colors, patterns and styles. Plus, women sweaters are up for grabs at flat 50% Off.

Bed and Bath Linen from IDEAS Home

Time to spruce up your living space on a budget. Revitalize your bedroom with bedsheets, duvet sets, and bed throws at never-heard-before prices. Shop premium quality complete bed sets containing a bedsheet, quilt cover and pillow covers all under Rs. 4,000.

Tidy up your bathroom space with IDEAS Home towel sets starting from as low as Rs. 350. Don’t miss out on the flat 40% and 50% OFF on Ideas Home, this weekend.

Stop procrastinating and start shopping because stocks are running out fast! Head on over to the nearest IDEAS store now or shop online and avail discounts of up to 70% OFF.