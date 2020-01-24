Here’s What the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Will Look Like

Samsung’s most awaited Galaxy S20 series is just a little more than 2 weeks away from its launch. Hence, leaks and rumors have also picked up the pace. The latest leak comes from Ishan Agarwal in partnership with 91Mobiles. It brings the official press renders of all the three smartphones in the series i.e., Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The prices of every device have also been revealed.

Galaxy S20

The vanilla Galaxy S20 render shows the sky-blue variant with a gradient. The smartphone is built around a punch-hole display that curves on the sides. It is protected with 2.5D glass on the front and the back. The S20 comes with a rectangular aisle that houses the triple sensor camera and an LED flash.

The renders also show the side view of the phone. All the buttons are on the right side, the Bixby button on the left has been removed, finally.

The phone will come in three colors, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink, and will cost €899 for the base 4G variant and €999 for the 5G variant.

Galaxy S20+

Design-wise, the Galaxy S20+ is pretty much identical to the vanilla S20. The only difference is an added camera sensor on the rectangular cutout at the back. It will be available in two colors Cosmic Blue and Cloud Blue, and will cost €1099 for the base variant.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

This 5G handset is going to be the star of the series. Just like its toned-down variants, it will come with 2.5D glass protection, all buttons housed on the right and no Bixby button.

However, at the back, the smartphone is quite different from its siblings. The rectangular camera housing is wider and has a dual-textured finish. ¾ of the region is glossy while the rest is matte. A periscope lens occupies the matte region.

The smartphone will come at a starting price of €1,349.

For more news on the upcoming devices, stay tuned.