Imran Khan Just Labelled This Modern Player as a ‘Great Cricketer’

Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that he does not get enough time to watch cricket these days.

Speaking to an interview at the World Economic Forum, Imran Khan said that due to the persisting problems in Pakistan, he has failed to keep up with cricket.

“I must confess I [have] hardly seen cricket. Because of the sort of issues I face I really haven’t watched cricket,” the premier was seen saying in an interview clip shared by CNBC anchorperson Hadley Gamble.

However, despite that, Imran Khan labeled Ben Stokes as ‘clearly a great cricketer’ and said that the little that he has seen of the Englishmen, he has largely been impressed.

Ben Stokes won the Sports Personality of the Year and Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy last year, which is a true testament to his potential and class as a cricketer. He played a huge role in England’s World Cup win in 2019 as well.