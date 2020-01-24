Sazgar Unveils Pakistan’s First Locally Manufactured Electric Vehicle

Yesterday, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited announced that they would be unveiling their indigenously manufactured Electric Powered Three-Wheeler.

In a glitzy ceremony attended by government officials, members of the social and business community, the company has launched the much-awaited three-wheeler.

The company has vowed to make the vehicle commercially available after the National Electric Vehicle Policy is implemented by the government. The company, during the launch, said that the vehicle would create employment opportunities in the auto sector and help in its development.

The three-wheeler is being manufactured locally and this will help in saving foreign exchange, help curb the oil import bill and reduce environmental pollution.

ALSO READ

Topsun Motors Officially Launched in Pakistan as First Electric Car Company

Apart from the electric kit, the rest of the three-wheeler is set to be produced locally which will help boost the economy. While some of the details are still scarce, the company has said that it will be powered by a 48V, 160Ah, 7.7kwh battery paired with a 3kw motor that will give it a range of 170KM with the weight included.

It will take almost 5 hours to charge and, according to some estimates, it will save Rs. 250,000 in terms of fuel and Rs. 30,000 in terms of maintenance each year.

You can see the video from the event below:

Features:

Battery :

: Voltage: 48V, Capacity: 160Ah, 7.7kwh

Electric Motor: 3kW

3kW Range: 170KM

170KM Price: TBA

Let us know what you think in the comments below?