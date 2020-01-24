UK Govt Upgrades Travel Advice, Supports Tourism to Pakistan

The UK administration has changed its travel advice to its citizens traveling to Pakistan after witnessing an improved security situation in the country.

Today’s announcement is the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation. This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

The improved security situation allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019. Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kelash and Bamboret Valleys.

Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, said:

Following my arrival in December 2019, I made this review of the travel advice a priority. It is great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan in delivering improved security over the past five years. I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer.

Details of Travel Advice