Karot Hydropower Plant to Start Operations by 2021

The 720-megawatt Karot Hydropower Plant, a major pilot project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) located 70 km east of Islamabad, is expected to start commercial operations by the end of 2021.

According to the details, about 70 percent of the overall construction has been completed.

The deputy general manager of Karot Power Company says:

Once it gets functional, the CPEC project will annually generate 3.2 billion units of clean electricity meeting the electricity demand of around 5 million local people and optimizing the energy consumption structure in the country.

During the construction period, the project has provided job opportunities to local people, with nearly 5,000 Pakistani employees working on the project. The total number of the Chinese staff is just around one-fourth of that of the locals, he added while talking to a Chinese publication.

Moreover, Chinese and Pakistani workers have learned professional skills from each other.

The project is being constructed at river Jehlum with an estimated cost of $1420 million. The financial close of the project was achieved in February 2017 and the land acquisition award has also been done.

Similarly, work for the construction of access roads, bridges, concrete batching plant, diversion tunnel, and spillway is in process.

The Karot Hydropower Project is a 720 MW run-of-river project to be built on the Jhelum River, and is being developed by Karot Power Company (KPCL), a special purpose project in which China Three Gorges South Asia Investment (CSAIL) also holds shares.

The hydropower project (HPP) will have a reservoir storage capacity of 164.5m. The project will help improve the dependability of the energy supply in the region.