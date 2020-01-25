LG is Ending G-series, V-series Will Rival Samsung Galaxy Note Phones

Korean phone maker LG had previously revealed plans to launch two new 5G phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year. These two phones were expected to be the LG V60 ThinQ 5G and the LG G9 since the G series did not receive a 5G phone last year.

However, a new report from David Ruddock of Android Police says that LG is revamping its lineup. This overhaul may result in LG discontinuing its G series and introducing a new one for 2020.

He further adds that the LG’s V-series will now be aligned to rival with Samsung’s Galaxy S series and the mysterious new series may rival the Galaxy Note series, 2020 iPhones, and the next-generation Pixel phones from Google.

Moreover, a new LG V series phone for 2021 will come with a 10-inch+ screen. It will act as a tablet or a laptop with a keyboard accessory. It is unclear whether there it will support docking or fast charging, but he believes that this phone will be called the LG V70.

Finally, he adds that the Korean phone maker is also prepping to launch foldable phones to rival Samsung’s iterations.

There is currently no confirmation on release dates yet, but expect to hear more as the MWC 2020 draws near.