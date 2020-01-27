Boeing Successfully Tests The World’s Largest Twin-Engine Aircraft

Boeing, the US-based aerospace company, has successfully completed the first test flight of 777X, the world’s largest twin-engine aircraft.

The test has been conducted at a time when Boeing is trying to rebuild its tarnished image after two fatal crashes of the 737 Max aircraft which killed nearly 350 people in the last two years.

777X’s maiden flight took off from a Boeing field in Seattle, Washington, and flew for 3 hours and 51 minutes before landing back at the starting point.

According to Boeing, the 777X is 252 feet long and extends 235 feet from its wingtips. It has gigantic GE9X engines that exert about 10,000 pounds of thrust. 777X offers 10% better fuel efficiency than its nearest rival Airbus A350-1000 which seats 360 passengers.

Marketing director at Boeing, Wendy Sowers, says that 777X is a much larger and efficient variant of Boeing’s 777 mini-jumbo. 777X’s folding wingtips and the world’s largest commercial engines demonstrates Boeing’s capacity as the biggest aerospace company.

Boeing revealed that 777X will make its commercial debut in 2021 with Emirates and will undergo another series of air and ground tests before that. Several airlines have already booked 309 777X planes that cost $442 million each.

Airbus became the world’s biggest aerospace manufacturer as Boeing grounded its 737Max, Boeing’s best-selling aircraft. Grounding 737 Max has cost Boeing more than $9 billion.

Via: BBC