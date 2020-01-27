Govt Depts Take Billions in the Name of 7,000 Defective Vehicles, PM Imran Takes Notice

An investigation report has revealed that federal ministries and departments have been siphoning fuel and repair expenses off the federal government for more than 7,000 defective vehicles. The report has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed displeasure over the revelations made in the report. Especially, at a time when the government has enforced several austerity measures to uplift the national economy.

ALSO READ

Govt Offers Special Treatment to New Airline, Waives Huge Penalty

Acting over the report, PM Khan not only ordered to halt the transfer of fuel and repair expenses from the national exchequer for 7,000 defective vehicles but to also auction all the vehicles within 90 days.

Besides, PM Imran Khan has ordered ministries and departments to archive their hard files and records so that it does not get destroyed in case of an unforeseen event. Around 36 million files containing important data at the PM’s office and cabinet secretariat will be archived as well.