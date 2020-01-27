Kohat Cement Starts Operations at its Grey Cement Production Line

Kohat Cement has officially started commercial operations from its Brownfield Expansion Project.

In a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company announced that it has started commercial operations from its Brownfield Expansion Project of 7,800 TPD Grey Cement Production Line (including WHR power plant) from January 27, 2020 (today).

This has increased the production capacity by more than 2.35 million tons per annum. The total installed cement production capacity of the company has increased from 2.95 million tons to 5.29 million tons per annum. This will help defend its market share in the ongoing significant expansion trend in the cement industry. With the start of the operations, Kohat Cement is rubbing shoulders with the big players in the sector.

In December, Lucky Cement had successfully completed the construction and installation of an additional production line with a capacity of 2.8 million tons per annum at its North (KPK) Plant which makes it Pakistan’s largest construction material producer, surpassing Bestway Cement.

With the addition of this new line of 2.8 million tons, its total production capacity (including both North and South plants) has now increased from 9.35 million tons to 12.15 million tons per annum. D.G. Cement has also proposed a plan to increase its capacity by increasing production.

At the time of filing this report, KOHC’s share at the bourse wer trading at Rs. 87.58, up by Rs. 4.56 or 5.49% with a turnover of 455,000 shares on Monday.