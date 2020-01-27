Microsoft Forced to Fix Windows 7 After Breaking It

Microsoft has officially killed off Windows 7 regardless of the massive userbase. Support for Windows 7 ended earlier this month and the last update (KB4534310) has caused a strange problem for some users, turning their backgrounds black.

And if that doesn’t sound suspicious enough, Microsoft has acknowledged the issue but said that it will only fix it for users who are willing to pay.

Microsoft has admitted that after installing (KB4534310), backgrounds for some users might appear black when set to “Stretch”. A fix for this problem will only be made available “for organizations who have purchased Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU)”.

However, luckily for Windows 7 fans, Microsoft changed its mind soon after saying that the fix will be available to everyone running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.

In other words, Microsoft was forced to extend support for Windows 7 for an embarrassing bug that they themselves introduced.

Although the problem can be fixed easily by choosing a desktop background option other than “Stretch”, a complete fix still depends on a future patch for which a release date has not been disclosed yet.